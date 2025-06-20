Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 266.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $360.48 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.40.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $414.00 price objective (up from $364.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $413.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.65.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

