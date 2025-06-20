Reviewing Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) & GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) and GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Safran and GE Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safran 0 0 0 0 0.00 GE Aerospace 0 1 11 0 2.92

GE Aerospace has a consensus target price of $221.15, suggesting a potential downside of 6.22%. Given GE Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GE Aerospace is more favorable than Safran.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Safran pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. GE Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Safran pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GE Aerospace pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GE Aerospace has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. GE Aerospace is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Safran and GE Aerospace”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safran N/A N/A N/A $3.76 80.80 GE Aerospace $38.70 billion 6.50 $6.56 billion $6.43 36.68

GE Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Safran. GE Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safran, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Safran and GE Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safran N/A N/A N/A GE Aerospace 17.63% 29.15% 4.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Safran shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of GE Aerospace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GE Aerospace beats Safran on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safran

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as offers MRO services and sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and cabin and passenger solutions, such as water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. Safran SA was founded in 1896 and is based in Paris, France.

About GE Aerospace

(Get Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft. GE demerged into GE Vernova, GE Aerospace, and GE Healthcare.

