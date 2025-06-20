Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 243 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. TSA Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lowery Thomas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $327.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $264.17 and a 1-year high of $337.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.68 and its 200-day moving average is $319.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.