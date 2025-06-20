Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $275.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.85. The stock has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

