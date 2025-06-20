Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 103 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 63.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $435.58 per share, for a total transaction of $435,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $407.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.44 and a twelve month high of $561.08.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($1.24). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Murphy USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.29.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

