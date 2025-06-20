Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,653,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. The trade was a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.14 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

