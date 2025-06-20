Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $496,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,434,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Kyndryl by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,408,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kyndryl by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,683,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,549 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in Kyndryl by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,973,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,885,000 after purchasing an additional 418,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,346,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after purchasing an additional 669,097 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 26,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,035,292.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,100.92. This trade represents a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $40.19 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.95.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Kyndryl had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KD. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kyndryl from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kyndryl

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.