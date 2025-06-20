Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Riverside Resources Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Riverside Resources has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.17.

Riverside Resources Company Profile

Riverside Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, rare earth elements (REE), and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Oakes Gold project covering an area of approximately 5,600 hectares; the Pichette comprises 1,650 hectares; and the Longrose and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc project covering an area of approximately 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada; and the Revel project includes 1,100 hectares located in the north of Revelstoke, British Columbia.

