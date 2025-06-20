Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the May 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Riverside Resources Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Riverside Resources has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.17.
