Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 22,660.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $40.28 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.