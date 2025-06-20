Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 12,264 Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRF. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $961,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EPRF opened at $17.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Cuts Dividend

About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

