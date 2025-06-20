Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,200,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,385 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,402,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 943,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,164,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 931,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,991,000 after buying an additional 200,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 48,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $187.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $207.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.93.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

