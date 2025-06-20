Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,432,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,477,000 after buying an additional 4,349,903 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,349,000 after buying an additional 2,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.39 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

