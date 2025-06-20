Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Edison International by 135.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at $438,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Edison International has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.22.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

