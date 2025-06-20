Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,782,521,000 after acquiring an additional 538,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,637 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,953,000 after purchasing an additional 655,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $179.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.32 and a 200 day moving average of $164.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.78 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.22, for a total value of $26,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,101,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,667,570.10. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock worth $40,796,663. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

