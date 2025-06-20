Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $103.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 145,502 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,419.44. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JCI

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.