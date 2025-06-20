Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $222,000 Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EME. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EMCOR Group from $514.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.60.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:EME opened at $485.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $441.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.42%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

