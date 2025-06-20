Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,400,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,795,262,000 after acquiring an additional 583,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,498,363,000 after purchasing an additional 189,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,843,045,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Progressive by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,677,000 after purchasing an additional 710,684 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $260.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.45. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Progressive from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.37, for a total transaction of $2,753,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,024 shares in the company, valued at $65,544,668.88. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.04, for a total transaction of $110,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,084.80. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,157 shares of company stock worth $9,352,400 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

