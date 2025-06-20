Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3,797.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 34.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Up 0.7%

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $744.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

(Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.