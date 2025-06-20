Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $205,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,425,000 after purchasing an additional 763,813 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,060,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,032,000 after buying an additional 543,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,808,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,174,000 after acquiring an additional 283,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Electric Power by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,603,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,510,000 after acquiring an additional 716,229 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,047,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,983,000 after acquiring an additional 85,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

AEP stock opened at $101.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.17. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 71.68%.

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $817,806.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,514.68. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

