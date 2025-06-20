Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $355,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $214.22 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.21 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.47 and its 200 day moving average is $224.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

