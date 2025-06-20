Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $445.25.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $424.74 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.69 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total value of $157,443.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at $19,084.12. This trade represents a 89.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

