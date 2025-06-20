Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 180.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the first quarter worth $615,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SCHK opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.