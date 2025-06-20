Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,813,000. Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after buying an additional 3,245,689 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after buying an additional 2,873,406 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,819,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 967.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,087,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,793,000 after acquiring an additional 985,615 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.68.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 70,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $4,905,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,817,421.76. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR opened at $66.09 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.83. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

