Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Dollar General by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 39.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research raised shares of Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $1,017,349. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.81.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.04%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

