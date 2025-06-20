Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the first quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $275.32 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.