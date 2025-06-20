Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

LSTR stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day moving average is $154.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $196.86.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

