Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $215.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.31. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

