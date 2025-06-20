Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 852 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $66.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.35. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $94.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

