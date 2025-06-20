Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Takes $379,000 Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 186,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,287,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,465,000 after acquiring an additional 819,321 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,901,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,220 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,374,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,585,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,970,000 after purchasing an additional 942,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 23.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,102,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 768,907 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,547.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,304.58. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 11,841 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $40,496.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,910.94. The trade was a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,291 shares of company stock worth $111,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

INDI opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $682.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.12. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.94 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 62.64%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

