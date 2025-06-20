Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $490.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $500.72. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEV shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.