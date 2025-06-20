Roth Capital Comments on IREN’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:IREN)

Get IREN alerts:

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of IREN in a report released on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for IREN’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for IREN’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

IREN has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of IREN from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IREN from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of IREN from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ IREN opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. IREN has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). IREN had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in IREN by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Matauro LLC bought a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in IREN during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

