Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $98.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $122.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.60.

Lennar Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. Lennar has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 82,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 17,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

