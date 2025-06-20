Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,091 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Relx by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Relx Price Performance
RELX stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
