Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,185 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 169.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 124,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,983 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,397,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 67,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.74 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 5.91%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

