Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 884 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,419.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,772,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,993,000 after purchasing an additional 508,045 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,729,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,745 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $36,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,144.42. This trade represents a 4.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.88. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $288.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.39 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 31.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -113.76%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

