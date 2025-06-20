Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.3%

Old Republic International stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.74.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on Old Republic International in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Get Our Latest Report on Old Republic International

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. The trade was a 22.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.