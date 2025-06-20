Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,890 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,890 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,722.7% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock opened at $70.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $1.0492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

