Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,061,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at $72,970,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,180,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $107,132,000 after purchasing an additional 756,000 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 471,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,812,000 after buying an additional 175,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at $15,832,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.09. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.79%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

