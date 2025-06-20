Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial during the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.82.

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 0.4%

RJF opened at $148.22 on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

About Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

