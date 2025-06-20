Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 34 Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in MSCI by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 16.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.6% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in MSCI by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 3,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total value of $2,762,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Down 0.9%

MSCI stock opened at $543.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.66. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $478.12 and a 52 week high of $642.45.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 145.52% and a net margin of 39.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

