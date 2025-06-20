Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Buys 773 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOOD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $957,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 822,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,522,425.75. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,421,593 shares of company stock valued at $133,064,692 in the last 90 days. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $78.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.74.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

