Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,562,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,636,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after buying an additional 716,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,034,000 after buying an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,698,000 after buying an additional 571,251 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,133,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $99.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.07 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

