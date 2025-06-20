Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Has $347,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 18.5% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 55.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 198,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,478,000 after buying an additional 70,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 44.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.22. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.35%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,065.50. The trade was a 44.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

