Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after acquiring an additional 607,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 193,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,811 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Citigroup decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.3%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $176.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

