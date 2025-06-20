Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 100,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $1,784,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter worth $1,719,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,733 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $47.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

