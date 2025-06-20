Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,979.14. The trade was a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,472.92. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,802.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $970.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

