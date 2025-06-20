Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.91 and a 1 year high of $110.64.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
