Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 864.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Garmin Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $198.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $158.90 and a 52 week high of $246.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.58.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Garmin’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,605,471.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,626 shares in the company, valued at $28,785,484.50. The trade was a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.