Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 7,709 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS BMAR opened at $47.74 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.47 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.