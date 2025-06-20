Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Markel Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,795,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 210,656.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,718,000 after purchasing an additional 115,861 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,852,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Markel Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 370,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,606,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,743,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.5%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of MKL opened at $1,952.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,871.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,829.11.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.